Australia will take on Nigeria in the Group B encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Thursday, July 27 at the Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the global tournament in India and fans can enjoy the live telecast of the upcoming clash on the DD Sports channel. Also, the Indian audience can watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Nigeria clash on the Fancode app or website.

FIFA Women's World Cup Live Streaming

We're back and ready for more drama. 👀⏳#FIFAWWC | #BeyondGreatness — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)