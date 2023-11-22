The Austria vs Germany, International Friendly match will be played at The Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna, Austria. The game will be held on Wednesday, November 22, and is scheduled to begin at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can catch the live action of the Austria vs Germany, International Friendly Match on Sony Sports channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network TV channels for a live telecast of this match. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live-streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. UEFA Euro 2024: Thomas Muller Urges Calm Amid Growing Unrest Around German National Football Team Following Lost Against Turkey

Austria vs Germany International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

