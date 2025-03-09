Barcelona will lock horns with Osasuna in the La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, March 9. The Barcelona vs Osasuna match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not have the option of watching Barcelona vs Osasuna live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option available and fans can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna live streaming on the GXR World website for free. Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo! Wayne Rooney Chooses Barcelona Forward As Better Striker Over His Manchester United Teammate (Watch Video).

Barcelona vs Osasuna

💜 United by a common goal 💜 pic.twitter.com/z6h5k6kwFE — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 8, 2025

