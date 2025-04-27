FC Barcelona will face off against arch-rivals Real Madrid CF in the El Clasico/ Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match on Sunday, April 27. Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, will host the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match from 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for the Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not have a viewing option for the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match on any TV channel. FanCode is the official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India, where fans can find online viewing options for the El Clasico/ Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match on the app and website after buying a match pass. El Clasico Results: A Look at Last Five Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Final Winners Ahead of Spanish Knockout Cup 2024-25 Summit Clash.

El Clasico Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final:

Numbers don’t lie, but they do stir rivalries 🔥 Before Barça and Madrid take the pitch in the Copa Del Rey, take a look at the top players who will steal the limelight on Sunday ⭐ Don’t miss the final - LIVE from 1:30 AM on FanCode 📱#CopaDelRey #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/QLklEKFbLx — FanCode (@FanCode) April 25, 2025

