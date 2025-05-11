In a clash that could decide the La Liga 2024-25 winners, leaders Barcelona take on second-placed Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday, May 11. The Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys and will start at 07:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India won't have a viewing option on TV for La Liga 2024-25 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, online streaming viewing options of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico match will be available on FanCode app and website, who are the new official partners for the Spanish League in India for the next five seasons, and require a pass worth INR 29 or 69, respectively. El Clasico Preview: Barcelona Host Real Madrid in Potential La Liga 2024–25 Decider.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico Live

