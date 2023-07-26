Ahead of an enthralling season Bayern Munich will start their pre-season tour with a clash against last season's treble winners Manchester City in a pre-season match on Wednesday, July 26. The match will kick-start at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at New Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City game would not be telecasted in India. There is no official broadcaster for the game in the country and the football fanatics would not be able to view the game on their TV sets in India. Though the live telecast of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is not available in India, the fans can tune in to FanCode official app or website to live stream the football match online. They can also get access to the live streaming of the game on CITY+ and Recast.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Um 12.30 Uhr ist Anpfiff: Hier könnt ihr unser Testspiel gegen Manchester City live sehen! ⤵#FCBayern #FCBMCI #AudiFCBTour — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) July 26, 2023

