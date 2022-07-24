Manchester City are set for a titanic clash with Bayern Munich in a club friendly on Sunday, July 24. The match would be played at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin and it gets underway at 4:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available for this match in India. But fans can watch online live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City game on City+ at the cost of a subscription fee and on Recast on a pay-per-view basis.

Check Details Here:

It's matchday here in Green Bay! 🇺🇸 You can watch tonight's pre-season fixture against Bayern live via a subscription to CITY+ or on pay-per-view with Recast 📺 Tap for full details ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)