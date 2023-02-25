After a stumble in the previous league game, Manchester City visit Bournemouth away to continue their chase of league leaders Arsenal. Bournemouth will sqare off with Manchester City in their next match at the English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, February 25. The game will begin at 11 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The important match between Bournemouth and Manchester City will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. Fans in India can watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester City match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The chase for the title is on and things are 🔥up! Can @ManCity win this crucial away game against #TheCherries? Tune-in today, 11 PM on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.#PassionUnlimited #PL #BOUMCI pic.twitter.com/Tf3LAKYB38 — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 25, 2023

