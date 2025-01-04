Brighton will host Arsenal in their next Premier League 2024-25 encounter. The Brighton vs Arsenal match will be played at the American Express Stadium, Falmer, England and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, January 4. Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Brighton vs Arsenal live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select SD/HD channels. Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. in exchange of a subscription fee. Mohamed Salah Hints At Liverpool Exit, Says ‘It’s My Last Year In The Club’ (Watch Video).

Brighton vs Arsenal Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Up next: Matchweek 20 🔜 pic.twitter.com/EkiKBcSSzg — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) January 4, 2025

