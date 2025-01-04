Liverpool is currently at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 points table with their star player Mohamed Salah leading them with the goals and assists. The Egyptian talisman though hinted at the exit from the Mersey side. In a recent interview, he praised Arne Slot and the team’s current position. He also mentioned that the Premier League 2024-25 season will be his last season. Check the video below. ‘Yes Bumrah There Is Your Man Now’: Virat Kohli Encourages Jasprit Bumrah as He Bowls to Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Day 2 (Watch Video).

Mohamed Salah Inteview Video

“It’s my last year in the club” 💬 Mo Salah discusses contract talks at Liverpool in an exclusive interview 💭pic.twitter.com/xoTeYaGNni — Sky Sports (@SkySports) January 3, 2025

