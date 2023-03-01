Manchester City resume their FA Cup fifth round campaign with an away visit to Bristol City. Bristol City vs Manchester City match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Ashton Gate, Bristol. The FA Cup match will be played on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 and is scheduled to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Bristol City vs Manchester City match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Bristol City vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The 6-time #FACup Winners @ManCity will travel to Ashton Gate to face @BristolCity in the 5️⃣th round tie ⚔️ Can the Robins force an upset against Pep’s Mighty Blues? 👀 Watch #BristolCity vs #ManCity tonight, at 1:30 AM, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/sa4zKMjBle — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)