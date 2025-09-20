Burnley will face Nottingham Forest in the next match of the English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 season. The Burnley vs Nottingham Forest EPL 2025 football match will be held at Turf Moor. The Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Premier League fixture will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 matches in India. The Burnley vs Nottingham Forest live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports 3 and Select 1 TV channels. As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Burnley vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 5 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-26 Details

Where are you watching from today? 🌍 pic.twitter.com/XtdMfA5fjz — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) September 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)