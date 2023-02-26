An out of form Liverpool has to visit away to face Crystal Palace searching for some desperate points. The Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace vs Liverpool will take place at Selhurst Park, London. The match will be played on February 26, Sunday and will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the EPL 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD 1. Disney+ Hotstar, the official platform of the Star network, will provide live streaming of this match.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

.@LFC visit Selhurst Park looking for a third consecutive win. Will they succeed? Tune-in tomorrow, 1:15 AM on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.#PassionUnlimited #PL #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/TTYBWmfElK — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 25, 2023

