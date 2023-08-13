Downtown Heroes will lock horns against Shillong Lajong in the Group D match of the Durand Cup 2023 on Sunday, August 13 at the SAI Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick-start at 4:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). It will be the tournament opener for Downtown Heroes and they would look to kick-start their Durand Cup campaign with a win. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ongoing edition of Durand Cup and therefore, Sony Sports Ten 2 will provide the live telecast of the upcoming match in India. Moroever, fans who are keen on watching the live streaming of this match can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website. Durand Cup 2023: Vicky Kaushal Attends East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Match in Kolkata, Shares Pics on Insta!

Downtown Heroes vs Shillong Lajong Live

