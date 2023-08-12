Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 12 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday shared his experience after watching the iconic derby match- East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan at the 132nd Durand Cup in Kolkata.

Vicky took to Instagram and treated fans with a glimpse of the match.

From posing with the football to meeting the players, Vicky can be seen smiling while dressed in a black-white outfit.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “What a great experience to watch the iconic derby match- East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG at the 132nd Durand Cup in Kolkata! It’s the oldest tournament in Asia and 3rd oldest in the world conducted by the Indian Army. FM Sam Manekshaw himself has graced the event in the past for multiple years to hand over the trophies to the winning teams. Honoured to have associated which such a great legacy!”

Talking about the match, Nandhakumar Sekar’s strike helped East Bengal FC get the better of Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a thrilling Durand Cup game at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Saturday.

The East Bengal not only registered a hard-fought win in the first Kolkata Derby of the season, but also emerged winners in the derby for the first time since 2019.

The opening half turned out goalless but was intense, with chances coming in the way for both teams.

The keepers from both sides were kept busy on their toes as both Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC created numerous chances throughout the opening half.

However, it was Sekar who broke the deadlock in the second half with a well-taken goal after a counter-attack from East Bengal FC. The winger drove to the edge of the box before cutting inside and bending his shot into the far corner. Vishal Kaith could not manage to parry the shot away despite a full-stretch dive.

Meanwhile, Vicky has recently wrapped up shooting for a romantic-comedy film which also stars Tripti Dimri.

Taking to Insta, Neha Dhupia shared a picture from the wrap-up celebration.

The frame features Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, Neha with her husband-actor Angad Bedi, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri and others.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's a wrap !!!!!! See you at movies #meremehboobmeresanam."

The hashtag of Neha indicated that the film title is 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'. More details regarding the film are awaited.

Vicky will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. (ANI)

