England and Germany face off in the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on Sunday, July 31. The match would be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 31 and is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app.

Time for the ultimate battle for European glory ⚔️ Will 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 lift their maiden #WEURO2022 🏆 or will 🇩🇪 clinch their record-extending 9th title? 🤔 Watch the epic final LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/Pka3zTB0Yj 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/uZWbXyoirC — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 31, 2022

