FC Goa will take on Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Tuesday, April 11. The game will take place at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. The match will start at 8.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of the FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, FanCode will be live streaming this important game in India. Fans however will need a subscription or a match pass to access it.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

