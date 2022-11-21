After a fantabulous opening day, get ready for an action-packed Day 2 of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday. USA vs Wales is the third match to take place on November 21 with kick-off time scheduled at 12.30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). USA vs Wales, Group B fixture will be held at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium at Al Rayyan in Qatar. Viewers in India can watch USA vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022 live telecast on Sports 18 while free live streaming will be available on JioCinema app. If you are interested in watching the exciting football match with live commentary and coverage in Tamil language, it is also made available on JioCinema. Scroll down to get all the details pertaining to USA vs WAL telecast and streaming options.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 USA vs Wales Live Commentary and Coverage in Tamil?

We would like you to know that the FIFA World Cup will be broadcast on the Sports18 network and on Jio Cinema for free in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil from November 20. We will not be streaming FIFA World Cup on Voot. — Voot Support (@VootSupport) November 20, 2022

JioCinema Brings USA vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Coverage

