France would face Jamaica in a match of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The match is being hosted at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia and it starts at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India would be able to watch live telecast of the DD Sports channel on their TV sets. Fans would also be able to watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website.

France vs Jamaica Live Streaming

𝐍𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐲 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐬 🙌🏆 C’est aujourd’hui que notre 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐞 𝐝𝐮 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞 débute 🔥 🆚 Jamaïque 🇯🇲 📺 @M6 ⏰ 12h00#FRAJAM | #FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/jw7fmSk7Pp — Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) July 23, 2023

