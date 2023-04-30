Manchester City will aim to move on top of the Premier League 2022-23 points table when they face Fulham on Sunday, April 30. The defending champions will travel to Craven Cottage for this contest which will begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on the Star Sports 3. Fans can also watch the live streaming online of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United Takeover: Sheikh Jassim, Jim Ratcliffe Make 3rd Bids.

Fulham vs Manchester City

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)