Manchester United will face Fulham in the Premier League 2023-24 match on Saturday, November 4. The Red Devils have struggled this season, most recently losing 0-3 to Manchester City in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag has a lot on his mind ahead of the game after his team was knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United. The Fulham vs Manchester United game will begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Iconic Craven Cottage Stadium, London, England. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Fulham vs Manchester United match on the Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channel. As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2023–24: All Eyes on Manchester United Against Fulham As Pressure Mounts on Manager Erik Ten Hag After Carabao Cup Exit Against Newcastle United.

Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Free Live Streaming

After a loss at home, @ManUtd would look to bounce back & take 3 points from #CravenCottage as they face @FulhamFC 👀 Tune-in to #FULMUN, today, 6:00 PM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #FULvMUN pic.twitter.com/vDZiktoeKf — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) November 4, 2023

