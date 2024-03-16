Tottenham Hotspur have won three and drew one match out of the last five Premier League 2023-24 fixtures. They now stand in the fifth position with 53 points from 27 matches. The Spurs will travel to Craven Cottage for their league fixture against Fulham on Saturday. The London side defeated Fulham 2-0 at home earlier this season in October and will be looking to collect all three points again to cement their position in the European competition qualification scenario. The exciting game will start at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 16th. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. West Ham 4–2 Brentford, Premier League 2023–24: Jarrod Bowen’s Hat-Trick Helps Hammers To Win Over Bees.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)