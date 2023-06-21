Portugal will take on Iceland in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Wednesday, June 21. The match will be played at the Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavík and it will start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 1 would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio users can watch live streaming of the match on the JioTV app. Belgium Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Miss Euro Qualifier Amid Reports of Captaincy Row.

Iceland vs Portugal

The quest for European glory continues 🇪🇺 ✨ Which matches are you looking forward to the most ❓🧐#SonySportsNetwork #EuropeanQualifiers #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/FwjKzKPxYr — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 19, 2023

