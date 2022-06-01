Italy and Argentina face off against each other in the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions. The Finalissima 2022 will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 02, 2022 (Thursday) at 12:15 AM. Sony Sports will telecast the match while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming.

