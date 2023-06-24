India have defeated Nepal by a margin of 2-0 in the SAFF Championship 2023 group stage match. The match was dominated mostly by India although Nepal had their moments too. Amidst that, the players from both sides engaged in an ugly brawl. Things started when Bimal Gharti Magar and Rahul Bheke went for an aeral duel and after that both players charged at each other, this triggered the others to take a go at the other too. Senior players had to interfere and take the situation under control. Indian Football Team Enter SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal With Clinical 2-0 Victory Over Nepal in Group Stage Encounter.

India and Nepal Footballers Get Engaged In Ugly Fight

