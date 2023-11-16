India will begin their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers by playing Kuwait on November 16, 2023. The match has a scheduled start time of 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be played at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Al-Ardiya, Kuwait. Fans in India can catch the live action of the Kuwait vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Fans can also follow the Kuwait vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match on online platforms as well. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. Arsene Wenger To Inaugurate AIFF-FIFA Academy in Bhubaneswar on November 21.

Kuwait vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

ᴛʜᴇ ʙɪɢ ᴅᴀʏ ɪꜱ ʜᴇʀᴇ 🔥 🇮🇳 Our #BlueTigers 🐯 will face Kuwait 🇰🇼 in their opening encounter of #FIFAWorldCup Qualifiers campaign today 💪🏼 🕙 10 PM IST 🏟️ Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait 💻 @SonyLIV #KUWIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/y2y0mAk4hW — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)