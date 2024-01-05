Both Barcelona and Las Palmas haven't been able to do enough in their last five games of the La Liga 2023-24. Both of them have won two matches each in their last five games. The Las Palmas vs Barcelona game starts at 2:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 5, 2024. Sports18 is an official broadcaster for La Liga 2023-24 games in India and Las Palmas vs Barcelona live telecast will be available on Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 3 TV channels. Fans can enjoy Las Palmas vs Barcelona free live streaming on Jio Cinema. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Grinds Out 1–0 Win Over Mallorca To Lead Table, Girona Seizes Victory in Thrilling 4–3 Clash Against Atletico Madrid (Goals Video Highlights)

Las Palmas vs Barcelona

