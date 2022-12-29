Leeds United will take on Manchester City in a Premier League 2022-23 match on Thursday, December 29. The match will be played at Elland Road in Leeds and is slated to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Premier League champions would want to reclaim the second spot with a win in this game and are expected to bag all three points. Star Sports network have aqcuired the rights to live telecast and stream Premier League matches in India. For live streaming, fans can refer to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but it will come at the cost of a subscription fee. Tribute to Pele! Santos FC Adds Golden Crown to Their Badge in Honour of the Football Legend.

Leeds United vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

#LUFC have scored at least ✌️ goals in each of their last 4 #PL fixtures! Will their goal-scoring run continue against the defending champions in #LEEMCI?#PassionUnlimited #ManCity pic.twitter.com/QFyMW7BqYZ — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) December 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)