In one of the biggest fixtures of Premier League 2022-23, Liverpool will be hosting Arsenal on Sunday, April 9. The game will begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Anfield, Liverpool. The hosts are coming into this match with a 0-0 draw against Chelsea. Arsenal meanwhile defeated Leeds United by a margin of 4-1 in their previous game. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 and they will provide live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Live on Star Sports Network

A matchup to look out for🤌 Both these players are in form; who will help their team win? Catch the action LIVE at 9 PM on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.#PassionUnlimited #PL #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/WQjXXOTmmI — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) April 9, 2023

