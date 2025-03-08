Arne Slot’s Liverpool side will look to seal the league title early as they take on Southampton on matchday 29. The Liverpool vs Southampton match will be played at Anfield Stadium and starts at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 8. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select 1 and 2 channels. The Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website. Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Credits ‘Hard Work’ to Team’s Current Success, Quotes NBA Legend Michael Jordan Assessing Team’s Win Against PSG in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

Liverpool vs Southampton Live

Matchday at Anfield 🏟️ We take on Southampton in the Premier League 👊#LIVSOU | #WalkOn pic.twitter.com/LWb02GXpFe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 8, 2025

