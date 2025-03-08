Liverpool FC has a 13-point lead in the EPL 2024-25 standings and now is on blink of advancing to the quarter final of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season – thanks to their recent win over Paris Saint-Germain. Playing at home, PSG dominated the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 match against Liverpool. But a late winner from Harvey Elliott earned The Reds victory in the match. Coach Arne Slot while assessing the match result said thet his team was lucky in the match and quoted NBA Legend Michael Jordan as he said, “The harder you work, the more luck you have”. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Ten-Man Barcelona Beat Benfica, Liverpool Stun PSG in First Leg of Round of 16 Matches.

Arne Slot's Assessment of Liverpool's Win Over PSG

🏆 Six-time NBA champion ✨ Five-time MVP 🐐 All-time great So why wouldn't Arne Slot take the words of Michael Jordan when assessing Liverpool's win against PSG 💬 pic.twitter.com/vOAyEPTXRO — Premier League (@premierleague) March 7, 2025

