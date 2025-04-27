Leaders Liverpool FC will be hosting Tottenham Hotspur in their 34th Premier League 2024-25 match on Sunday, April 27. The much-awaited Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL 2024-25 clash will be played at the iconic Anfield in Liverpool. The fixture is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL 2024-25 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Mohamed Salah Signs New Long-Term Contract With Premier League Club Liverpool Until 2027.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL 2024-25:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)