Mumbai, April 11: Liverpool have officially ended months of speculation by announcing a new long-term contract for star forward Mohamed Salah, tying the Egyptian to the club until 2027. Salah’s new deal, which will keep him at Anfield until the age of 35, quashes widespread rumours of a possible exit on a free transfer when his previous terms expire. Instead, the club’s third all-time top goalscorer has reaffirmed his commitment to Liverpool, where he has already left an indelible mark. Premier League 2024–25 Results: Fulham Beat Liverpool As Tottenham Hotspur Sentence Southampton to Earliest Relegation in League History.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career," Salah said in a statement on Friday.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Since his 43.9 million pound transfer from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has scored prolifically for the Reds, with only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt ahead of him in the club’s all-time goalscoring charts. If he stays fit and productive over the next two years, Salah stands a real chance of surpassing Hunt to move into second place in the rankings.

He also ranks sixth in the club’s all-time assist list, and could potentially climb as high as second, with Kenny Dalglish the only player likely to remain out of reach. Now 32, Salah remains at the peak of his powers and continues to be a driving force in Slot’s system. Diogo Jota Scores As Liverpool Beats Everton 1–0 To Restore 12-Point Lead in Premier League 2024–25 Points Table.

In fact, despite only spending one season under the Dutchman, Salah has already delivered the second-most goal contributions (goals + assists) by any player Slot has managed, behind only Santiago Gimenez, who played two seasons for Slot at Feyenoord.

During his time at Anfield, Salah has lifted seven major honours, picking up medals in the Premier League and Champions League, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups. In addition, he has won the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions, been named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year twice and taken home two FWA Footballer of the Year awards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2025 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).