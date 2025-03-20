In the UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 first leg Quarterfinal, English football giants Manchester City women's football team and Chelsea women's football team are set to lock horns. The Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 first-leg Quarterfinal match will be played at the Manchester City Joie Stadium in England on March 20 from 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing options for The Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 first-leg Quarterfinal match in India. However, fans will be able to avail viewing options of the Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 first-leg Quarterfinal match live streaming in India on the DAZN app and its YouTube channel. UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25: Manchester City Star Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw Could Miss Both Legs Against Chelsea in Quarterfinals.

Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)