Manchester United will be facing Everton in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 8. The game will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Old Trafford, Manchester. Manchester United are coming into this match with a 1-0 victory over Brentford. Meanwhile, Everton played a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 and they will provide a telecast of this match in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Manchester United vs Everton Live on Star Sports Network

