After winning four out of the last five games, Manchester United climbed up to the sixth position in the Premier League 2023-24 season. Fulham could win just one game in the last five matches and now stands 12th in the table with 29 points. Manchester United hold the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup against Fulham side with a 16-game unbeaten run against the London side. The exciting game will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 24th. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India and the match will be televised on Star Sports Select 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD and HD will provide a live telecast of the Manchester United vs Fulham game. Fans can also watch the Manchester United vs Fulham live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Meets Pep Guardiola and Manchester City Footballers During NBA All-Star 2024 Break.

Manchester United vs Fulham Live

Saturday afternoons were made for United and Old Trafford 🏠❤️#MUFC || #MUNFUL pic.twitter.com/UpZXTbc6ad — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 24, 2024

