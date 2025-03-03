Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup 2024-25 by Fulham who advanced to the quarter-finals with a penalty shootout victory on March 2. Calvin Bassey gave Fulham the lead at Old Trafford just before half-time but Manchester United equalised in the second half with Bruno Fernandes finding the back of the net in the 71st. The two teams could not be separated after extra time, and the game moved to penalties. Victor Lindelöf and Joshua Zirkzee failed to find the back of the net and Fulham's goalkeeper Bernd Leno came up with brilliant saves in the penalty shootout to register this historic win for the London club. Fulham will face Crystal Palace in the quarter-final of the FA Cup 2024-25. Liam Roberts Receives Red Card For Horrific ‘Kick’ to Jean-Philippe Mateta During Crystal Palace vs Millwall FA Cup 2024-25 Fifth Round Match (Watch Video).

Manchester United vs Fulham Result

Zirkzee's effort is saved well by Leno, and Fulham progress to the quarter-finals. United: ✅✅✅⭕⭕️ Fulham: ✅✅✅✅#MUFC || #FACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 2, 2025

Manchester United vs Fulham Goal Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)