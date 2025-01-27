Lisandro Martinez’s 78th minute goal ended Manchester United’s poor form as the side recorded only its second win in the last five matches. Ruben Amorim asked for a change in attitude from the players when his side last lost a league match. The team responded well and recorded a much-needed win in the Premier League 2024-25 season. After the win, Manchester United stands 12th in the league standings. Manchester Government Backs Man United Home Ground Old Trafford Regeneration Project.

Fulham 0-1 Manchester United

It's three points on the road for the Reds 🔴👊#MUFC || #FULMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2025

