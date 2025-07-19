Manchester United will lock horns against Leeds United in a pre-season club friendly 2025 football match on Saturday, July 19. The Manchester United vs Leeds United club friendly 2025 match will be hosted at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. The club-friendly 2025 match between Manchester United and Leeds United will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Manchester United vs Leeds United football match live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United pre-season club friendly 2025 on any TV channel in India. Fans, however, do have an online viewing option for the Manchester United vs Leeds United pre-season club friendly 2025. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Leeds United live streaming online on MUTV, but after purchasing a subscription. Premier League 2025–26 Schedule Announced: Liverpool To Start Title Defense Against Bournemouth While Manchester United Hosts Arsenal.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Club Friendly 2025

Our first matchday of pre-season 🗓️ Watch United v Leeds LIVE on #MUTV at 14:00 BST 📺 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 19, 2025

