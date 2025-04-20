Manchester United will take on Wolves in the next match of the Premier League 2024-25 on April 20. The high-voltage Manchester United vs Wolves EPL 2025-25 clash will be hosted at the Red Devils' home ground, Old Trafford. The much-awaited contest will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Manchester United vs Wolves EPL live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated: Newcastle United Jumps To Third Spot in Standings, Liverpool Remain League Leaders.

Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2024–25

