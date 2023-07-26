Manchester United face Wrexham in an international club friendly match on July 26, 2023, Wednesday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. The match would begin at 8 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, this match will not be live telecasted due to absence of official broadcast partners in India. However, fans can still enjoy the match on the live stream as Manchester United will provide the live streaming of the match on its official app MUTV.

Manchester United vs Wrexham Live Streaming

