Chelsea's recent 4-4 Premier League draw against Manchester City has given the Blues a lot of hope for qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season. As a result of its defeat against Bournemouth, Newcastle United will play against Chelsea in the 2023-24 Premier League on Saturday, November 25 at St James' Park Stadium. The game is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, with live coverage on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV Channels. Fans can also watch the game live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Marcus Rashford Set To Miss Crucial UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Match Against Galatasaray for Manchester United.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast

Back in action at SJP. 👊 ⚫️ HOWAY THE LADS! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rqI3ZQNWVE — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 25, 2023

