NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will take centre stage in the Group D match of the Durand Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 12. The match is slated to kick-start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams are entering the game, high in confidence having won their respective tournament openers. Sony Sports Ten 2 will provide the live telecast of the upcoming match in India. Moroever, football fanatics in the country can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app or website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Durand Cup 2023: Mohammedan Sporting Register 2-1 Win Over Indian Navy Football Team

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Live

