Odisha FC was able to humble Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup this season and will be looking for a similar outcome when they host Mohun Bagan for an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 league match. Both teams are set to fight for the top spot in the ISL 2023-24 season and are in search of an opportunity to take control of the Shield title race. The exciting match will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Syria’s Thaer Krouma Joins Mumbai City FC From Syrian Premier League Defending Champions Al Fotuwa SC.

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giants Live On Sports 18 Network

