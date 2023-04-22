Odisha FC will be taking on NorthEast United FC in the 2nd semifinal of Hero Super Cup 2023. The game will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, FanCode will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Hero Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)