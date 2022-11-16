Germany will take on Oman in a friendly match ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The clash will be played in Oman on November 16, 2022 (Wednesday) at 10:30 PM IST. Live telecast and online streaming might not be available in India but Sony Sports channels and SonyLIV may provide the telecast and streaming. Fans can follow the game on the social media accounts of both teams.

A final warm-up ahead of the World Cup ⚽🇩🇪#OMNGER pic.twitter.com/g1cG4xJrUl — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)