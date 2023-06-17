Germany will lock horns with Poland in an international friendly match on June 17, 2023, Saturday. The game will begin at 12.15 AM IST (Indian Standard Team) and is slated to take place at the PGE Narowdowy in Warsaw, Poland. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 channels to catch live telecast of the clash. Meanwhile, fans can watch the live streaming of Poland vs Germany match on the SonyLIV app and websites. Jio users can also watch the match for free on the JioTV app. Spain 2-1 Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Semifinal: La Roja Set For Summit Clash Against Croatia Riding On Late Winner From Joselu.

Poland vs Germany Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)