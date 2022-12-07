Cristiano Ronaldo will eye a quarterfinal spot with Portugal as the former European champions take on Switzerland in what promises to be a gruelling encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16. Lusail Stadium will host this contest, which begins at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 7. Sports 18 network will be providing live telecast of the match on Indian TV sets. Fans, who are interested in live streaming of this match, can do so on the JioCinema app and website, where commentary is not just available in English but other languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Bengali. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Inspirational Post Ahead of Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Match

Portugal vs Switzerland Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)