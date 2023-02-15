The UCL resumes and so does the high voltage clashes. PSG is all set to take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of the crucial knockout tie. The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris. The game will be held on February 15, 2023 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcast for UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash. Fans can watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich match live streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The champions of 🇫🇷 will go head to head against the champions of 🇩🇪 in the #UCL showdown 🤜🤛@PSG_English or @FCBayernEN - which team will come out victorious in this clash of the heavyweights? 🔥 Watch #PSGFCB tonight, 12:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/fCm1m8HH6W — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 14, 2023

