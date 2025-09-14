Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Lens in the Ligue 1 2025-26 fixture on Sunday, September 14. The PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 fixture will be held at the Parc des Princes and will begin at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch PSG vs Lens live telecast on any TV channel. Read below to check the PSG vs Lens online viewing option. Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming online available in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India, and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch Nantes vs PSG live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow PSG vs Lens live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. UEFA Super Cup 2025: Tottenham Hotspur Fumble 2–0 Lead As PSG Capture Title on Penalties.

PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 2025–26

MATCHDAY! ⚔️🔴🔵 🆚 RC Lens 🏟️ Parc des Princes ⌚️ 5:15pm CEST 🏆 Ligue 1 McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/jGnVLKNHgp — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)